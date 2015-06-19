This is copied and pasted but I believe worth a read by all regardless of your political views. It seems strange to me that the same people that fought against apartheid in SA appear to want introduce it here. Google "He Puapua" to get a balanced view of the scheme. :
"Come clean" on He Puapua Prime Minister "the Government needs to explain its position" - University of Auckland's Dr Claire Charters, who chaired the Declaration Working Group that produced the report. May 3, 2020
"A covert 20-year plan to establish Maori sovereignty is political dynamite. Graham Adams argues it represents a real threat to the Prime Ministers reputation as open and transparent." - Victoria University of Wellington's 'Democracy Project'. "Ardern in the gun over He Puapua" May 3, 2020
Last Sunday's Star-Times editorial on Judith Collins anti-separatist speech played down the determination of the radicals infesting our halls of power under, and encouraged by, Ardern's regime for the full He Puapua plan to be adopted, and adopted exactly as Collins' said, by "stealth" (to steal, as in the night, while we were sleeping) saying:
"Maybe Collins is hoping for her foreshore and seabed moment in another Government report, He Puapua. It looks at how New Zealand can deliver on the UN declaration on the rights of indigenous people, including a potentially contentious debate about self-determination, which Collins is labelling as racially divisive. Perhaps thats why the Government seems to have parked it since it was written in 2019."
Make no mistake, He Puapua is not parked up, far from it.
He Puapua is up and running. That it's been hidden away but secretly implemented is the modus operandi of a certain 'Captain's call'-type personality.
There's recent evidence of how advanced, how deeply structurally ingrained the means, methods and mantra's of the subversive He Puapua plan already are. Consider this fragment from the document, where we have a scenario of separate Maori Health, Housing, Justice and Social agencies already established, and prioritised, but, alarmingly, these are not to be accountable or transparent, since no observation of outcomes, or results, or even of the data collected, is permitted - except by and to Maori:
