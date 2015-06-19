Results 1 to 7 of 7
  Today, 07:54 AM #1
    CliveM
    CliveM is online now
    Old guy
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Posts
    2,781

    Default Separatism by Stealth

    This is copied and pasted but I believe worth a read by all regardless of your political views. It seems strange to me that the same people that fought against apartheid in SA appear to want introduce it here. Google "He Puapua" to get a balanced view of the scheme. :

    "Come clean" on He Puapua Prime Minister "the Government needs to explain its position" - University of Auckland's Dr Claire Charters, who chaired the Declaration Working Group that produced the report. May 3, 2020

    "A covert 20-year plan to establish Maori sovereignty is political dynamite. Graham Adams argues it represents a real threat to the Prime Ministers reputation as open and transparent." - Victoria University of Wellington's 'Democracy Project'. "Ardern in the gun over He Puapua" May 3, 2020

    Last Sunday's Star-Times editorial on Judith Collins anti-separatist speech played down the determination of the radicals infesting our halls of power under, and encouraged by, Ardern's regime for the full He Puapua plan to be adopted, and adopted exactly as Collins' said, by "stealth" (to steal, as in the night, while we were sleeping) saying:

    "Maybe Collins is hoping for her foreshore and seabed moment in another Government report, He Puapua. It looks at how New Zealand can deliver on the UN declaration on the rights of indigenous people, including a potentially contentious debate about self-determination, which Collins is labelling as racially divisive. Perhaps thats why the Government seems to have parked it since it was written in 2019."
    Make no mistake, He Puapua is not parked up, far from it.

    He Puapua is up and running. That it's been hidden away but secretly implemented is the modus operandi of a certain 'Captain's call'-type personality.

    There's recent evidence of how advanced, how deeply structurally ingrained the means, methods and mantra's of the subversive He Puapua plan already are. Consider this fragment from the document, where we have a scenario of separate Maori Health, Housing, Justice and Social agencies already established, and prioritised, but, alarmingly, these are not to be accountable or transparent, since no observation of outcomes, or results, or even of the data collected, is permitted - except by and to Maori:
  Today, 08:30 AM #2
    the_bogan
    the_bogan is online now
    Bleakly Optomistic
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Otaki, NZ
    Posts
    1,508

    Default Re: Separatism by Stealth

    I dunno who's worse. National or labour. They act like spoilt little brats when in and out of power.
    Both have been in power over the last twenty years, and now claim the other caused it
  Today, 08:42 AM #3
    CliveM
    CliveM is online now
    Old guy
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Posts
    2,781

    Default Re: Separatism by Stealth

    Quote Originally Posted by the_bogan View Post
    I dunno who's worse. National or labour. They act like spoilt little brats when in and out of power.
    Both have been in power over the last twenty years, and now claim the other caused it
    Yep that is standard politics!
  Today, 08:44 AM #4
    the_bogan
    the_bogan is online now
    Bleakly Optomistic
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Otaki, NZ
    Posts
    1,508

    Default Re: Separatism by Stealth

    Quote Originally Posted by CliveM View Post
    Yep that is standard politics!
    The PressF1 political party all ready to go? We have the varied demographics set down (apart from not many youngsters, or women)
  Today, 09:02 AM #5
    1101
    1101 is online now
    Senior Member 1101's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jan 2008
    Posts
    7,135

    Default Re: Separatism by Stealth

    Quote Originally Posted by CliveM View Post
    .... Google "He Puapua" to get a balanced view of the scheme. :
    "He Puapua is the result of a working group put together to see how New Zealand could meet its commitments under the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples."

    The govt endorses all sorts of UN declarations, even when the govt has no intentions of actually following those declarations.
    ie : its all talk zero action , make another govt dept .


    btw , separatism has been around since day one.
    And its still around , Why single out Maori to vent at ?
    females , poor, sick , unemployed , old : all get special treatment (good and bad) that the general population arnt allowed or cant access .
  Today, 09:05 AM #6
    1101
    1101 is online now
    Senior Member 1101's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jan 2008
    Posts
    7,135

    Default Re: Separatism by Stealth

    a more balanced , less fanatical extremist article
    https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/national/...ty-author-says
  Today, 09:14 AM #7
    the_bogan
    the_bogan is online now
    Bleakly Optomistic
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Otaki, NZ
    Posts
    1,508

    Default Re: Separatism by Stealth

    There was Arderns response

    https://www.stuff.co.nz/national/pol...to-low-polling
