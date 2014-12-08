Open, stereo, supra-aural, wireless RF headphone system
Excellent sound reproduction with strong bass response
Suitable for all types of modern music and TV applications
Range of up to 100 metres (300 feet) and yes it really does!
Transmitter with metal cradle for storing and recharging the headphones
Optional wall mounting of transmitter possible
Very lightweight headphones, extremely comfortable to wear
Rechargeable NiMH batteries included (size: AAA)
Used so we didn';t go deaf while he watched TV. Volume can be cranked up while others listen to normal volume.
Includes booklet
$75.00
Bookmarks