Opera Forum Submission 1 May 2021
Opera Version Update Tab
I find out via another source- Filepuma.com -that an Opera Update is available.
I then log on to Opera for that purpose. I click the Help tab and then Update .tab. At the top under Version Nr Checking for updates it says "Opera is Up to Date quoting version Nr.
BUT
Below that is another tab saying Check For updates.
I click on that tab to download the update.
Surely this is illogical and that a better way would be to show Current Version Nr with a tab stating "An update is available" with an option to click on a tab "Download now'"
]The Reply I got from leocg- Moderator
neilf784 You don't need to login to update Opera
When you go to opera://about or opera://update, Opera automatically checks for updates and downloads it if there is one. Unfortunately, the process eventually doesn't work well and you need to click on the check for updates button to get the update.
On Opera Website under FAQ
Your Opera browser will automatically download an update when one becomes available. Relaunching your browser will complete the update. You can review what has been updated bug fixes, improvements, and new features on our blog.
You can also manually check for an update. To do so:
1. Open the Opera menu (the button on Windows and Linux, or Opera in the toolbar on Mac).
2. Click Update & Recovery .
3. Click the Check for Update button.
4. After the update downloads, click Update.
When the update finishes, you will be asked to relaunch Opera. Your browser will relaunch in its updated version and according to your startup preference.
The current browser version number is written at the top of the page.
I have some gripes a) I thought my suggestion was logical
b) how come I learn of the update on Filepuma.com and not via Opera?
c) Note the moderators comment "unfortunately doesn't work well"
Comments please
FYI I use other browsers as well -Edge, Firefox, and Google Chrome
