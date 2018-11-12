Results 1 to 2 of 2
  Today, 12:55 PM
    New computer needed
    Apr 2021
    1

    Question Full computer upgrade . Pro needed .

    Hello all , this is my first post on here , hi to all .

    I joined cause I'm a little older than most and want advice to upgrade from an XP also I have a laptop 5 years old .
    Wanting some bling but dont need it all . Thought id make a must need list and a dont need list .
    I'm looking for right person or a company that can do what I need , the XP came from PBT in Penrose and was an
    ex lease rebuilt . Still going strong although cant get internet anymore due to lack of knowing why or how . Anyway .

    Do need these .
    I use Ms Office excel a lot , I have complex macros I use . I do statistical data work as a hobby . My XP is using office 2007 and works fine .
    Laptop has 2016 and struggles to run macros used on XP . What the . Baffled there .
    So the laptop says I need to run 64 bit . HUH . There one problem . 32 and 32 is 64 thats all I know .

    I use Access a bit and will use Outlook when I switch from old PC .
    Do want to have my videos to run without stop start motion . So my old 2gb of ram looks OLD . Laptop has 12 so were heading in the right direction .

    Also I told that MS office excel can only ever use 2 gb of ram anyway . So to find someone who can send more
    processor speed that way gets my money .

    Talking of processor is Intel still the bees knees or is Ryzen the way to go . Looking at least I7 aren't we here for me .

    Wi-Fi , and all the basic stuff , and I would like to send to and receive from a TV would be good .

    Don'ts . Dont do gaming but that looks a lot of fun . So all the bling for graphics is ???? .
    If it helps to run U tube videos well thats ok .

    Dont think I'm asking much , Off the shelf wont do it , prefer to make it up using one of you pros .
    Came here for help and looking for right person who will communicate and build what I need , with no
    ongoing hassles , break downs , etc. .

    I prefer to as the saying goes to "overkill" the situation than struggle for more power .
    Hence why the V8 and 1000cc are parked in the garage .

    I apologise for a first long spiel but I'm here to make this happen , so anyone interested who has experience please
    contact me . Im a cash buyer , I want honesty not BS , so dont sell me something I dont need or convince me I do .

    Thanks for you time .
  Today, 02:00 PM
    wainuitech
    Aug 2007
    Wellington
    28,149

    Default Re: Full computer upgrade . Pro needed .

    Welcome

    Two Questions which can be important.
    1. Where are you located ?
    2. Have you got a Budget in mind ?
Resources