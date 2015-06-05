I recently went on a one morning course on genealogy and found it very interesting and I learnt quite a lot but one thing I was not told was a good free genealogy site. The site the tutor was using is expensive.
Is there someone who is building their family tree and uses a good free genealogy site? I would like to be able to enter a name and search for information such as birth date and where they were born, death date, mother and father, spouse, occupation and any other information that might be interesting.
Your help is appreciated.
Bookmarks