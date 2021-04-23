I bought an iPhone X in Oct 2017 from Vodafone NZ. In the time I've owned it, all that's been done to it is being fitted with a glass screen protector and a Lifeproof case.
Recently the battery needing topping up, despite limited usage. I looked in settings and found replacement was recommended, and the battery was only being charged to 87%.
I took it to an authorised Apple repair agent, but when I went to collect it later, they said they hadn't been able to open the phone as the screws on the bottom had been stripped. They asked if it had been repaired or opened and I said no. They told me it could have happened during the manufacturing process, but they would have to send the phone to Apple to have the battery replaced.
Today they said Apple had returned the phone, with a note: ‘The reason your product isn't working is because of unauthorized modifications that were made to it. Our warranty doesn't cover issues caused by unauthorized modifications.
If this product is sent to us for the same type of repair, we might charge a diagnostic fee of up to NZ$150. For more information, see our Repair Terms and Conditions at apple.com/legal/sales-support."
The repairer said apart from the screws being stripped, there was no external evidence of tampering and the phone was in immaculate condition. They were going to put in an appeal with Apple, because they believe they should have replaced the battery.
The repair agent told me to call Apple, who would probably tell me to give the phone back to them, and they would send it back to Apple. I spent 42 minutes on the phone to Apple only to be told the phone had been modified and even questioned on the purchase, despite having the original sales receipt.
I brought the phone home, and am now restoring it from a backup. I was more than happy to pay to get the battery replaced, but now I have no idea what I can do. Apart from the fading battery, the phone is still working fine and I don't want to replace it.
The repair agent couldn't get into the phone and sent it back to Apple. I asked Apple what 'modifications' they discovered, but was told they could not disclose that. It doesn't even look like they opened the phone, because I've had a look with a magnifying glass and the screws still look stripped to me. If they didn't even open the phone and are going on the fact the screws are stripped, which could have happened during manufacture, then I am not happy. If they opened the phone they could see it hadn't been touched.
I currently have seven Apple products, but if this is the way they treat customers, I won't be replacing any of those items with the same brand in future. I've been a loyal Apple devotee for more than 10 years, and I was prepared to pay for a battery replacement to give me a few more years from my iPhone X, but I have a phone with a battery that is now showing 86%, minus the screen protector I'd paid to have fitted, and I'm livid.
I went to the repair terms and conditions on their website and found this under section 2: ‘If Apple determines, while inspecting your product, that repairs are needed due to failures of parts that are neither supplied by Apple nor Apple branded - or are needed due to damage caused by abuse, misuse or misapplication - Apple reserves the right to return the product to you without repairing it, and will hold you responsible for the diagnostic fee on the reverse side (this fee includes any applicable tax).’
So stripped screws (which have obviously been there since I bought it) are enough for Apple to claim the phone has been tampered with and refuse to repair it unless I cough up $150 first for them to 'diagnose' the problem, then charge me $129 to replace the battery, which is the only issue with the phone.
Has anyone else encountered this before? I don't even know how to contact Apple by email to dispute this, and I certainly have no desire to spend more time on the phone dealing with people who refuse to accept the phone has not been tampered with.
I posted this initially on the Apple support forum but it was removed, and I got an email to say: "We’ve removed your post 'Sent iPhone X for battery replacement, Apple say it's been modified and returned it unrepaired' because it contained either feedback or a feature request that was not constructive."
