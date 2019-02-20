Thread: Husband

Apparently he got pneumonia, no symptoms really except he got more wobbly and fell a few times.
So suddenly we needed ambulance, his breathing went, he is still in hospital, through my birthday and Anzac and has so far hung in there, god knows how.
He kept thinking he needed to fix A)The phone exchange and B)Plumbing and kept trying to get up ad get us to help and fetch tools and stuff. Thought nurses were useless cause they didn't bring tools and were ignoring it all. Floods everywhere, phs and net down he said.
The second they took him off the oxy (to move him or whatever) his level would crash, severely, as in the 60s....
They have stopped everything now, treatment, insulin, just sedated and on morphine.
He's not coming back. Not responsive now. For the last couple of days. And blue.
