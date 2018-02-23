We watch, with interest, the Black Caps playing the one day matches and I wonder why they all wear American baseball caps instead of cricket hats?
At one time the cricketers wore sensible white broad brimmed hats that kept the sun out of their eyes and off their ears and neck.
We go to watch our grandson playing cricket on a Saturday morning and all his team wear American baseball caps except for one young player who wears a cricket hat.
Unfortunately that seems to be the way it is these days - just about anyone and everyone who wears a hat wears an American baseball cap.
There just is no individualism any more. It seems that no one wants to be different. They all want to follow like sheep.
