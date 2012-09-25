Results 1 to 5 of 5
  Today, 04:02 PM #1
    Driftwood
    Senior Member
    Join Date
    Jul 2007
    Location
    Central Otago
    Posts
    3,018

    Too many crashes

    I am getting too many system crashes with my gaming system.
    The screens go blank, audio continues for maybe 20 seconds, cooling fans go to max & it stays like that until I force a restart.
    Its not overheating & everything is up to date.
    System had been running perfectly until the 20H2 update.

    Event viewer shows the latest error as below.

    Faulting application name: amtrucks.exe, version: 1.40.0.224, time stamp: 0x6058d8df
    Faulting module name: d3d11.dll, version: 10.0.19041.746, time stamp: 0xfc177b9d
    Exception code: 0xc0000005
    Fault offset: 0x00000000001298a0
    Faulting process id: 0x12ec
    Faulting application start time: 0x01d7364e5e6ffced
    Faulting application path: D:\Games\steamapps\common\American Truck Simulator\bin\win_x64\amtrucks.exe
    Faulting module path: C:\WINDOWS\SYSTEM32\d3d11.dll
    Report Id: 834c5c07-2023-4032-a16c-88dfdd1b8696
    Faulting package full name:
    Faulting package-relative application ID:

    A google search shows (Faulting module name: d3d11.dll) is not uncommon.
    I am currently wading through all the post re this, hoping to find a solution.
  Today, 04:09 PM #2
    wainuitech
    Computer Technician
    Join Date
    Aug 2007
    Location
    Wellington
    Posts
    28,128

    Re: Too many crashes

    Your American Truck Simulator looks to be causing the problem, generally with Graphics.

    How old is it ?? And how old are the graphic Drivers.
  Today, 04:13 PM #3
    wainuitech
    Computer Technician
    Join Date
    Aug 2007
    Location
    Wellington
    Posts
    28,128

    Re: Too many crashes

    opps double posted
  Today, 04:46 PM #4
    chiefnz
    Enterprise IT Consultant
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Location
    Sydney AU
    Posts
    1,656

    Re: Too many crashes

    Run SFC /scannow to check the state of your DirectX install. If nothing untoward is found you can trying re-installing using the DirectX redistributable which you can find here

    Update your graphics card drivers.

  Today, 04:56 PM #5
    Driftwood
    Senior Member
    Join Date
    Jul 2007
    Location
    Central Otago
    Posts
    3,018

    Re: Too many crashes

    That particular crash was with American Truck Sim, but are also getting it in European Truck Sim & Bus Sim 18.

    The current Graphics driver is 466.11 for GeForce RTX 2080 Super.

    DirectX is version 12, will try re-install.
