I am getting too many system crashes with my gaming system.
The screens go blank, audio continues for maybe 20 seconds, cooling fans go to max & it stays like that until I force a restart.
Its not overheating & everything is up to date.
System had been running perfectly until the 20H2 update.
Event viewer shows the latest error as below.
Faulting application name: amtrucks.exe, version: 1.40.0.224, time stamp: 0x6058d8df
Faulting module name: d3d11.dll, version: 10.0.19041.746, time stamp: 0xfc177b9d
Exception code: 0xc0000005
Fault offset: 0x00000000001298a0
Faulting process id: 0x12ec
Faulting application start time: 0x01d7364e5e6ffced
Faulting application path: D:\Games\steamapps\common\American Truck Simulator\bin\win_x64\amtrucks.exe
Faulting module path: C:\WINDOWS\SYSTEM32\d3d11.dll
Report Id: 834c5c07-2023-4032-a16c-88dfdd1b8696
Faulting package full name:
Faulting package-relative application ID:
A google search shows (Faulting module name: d3d11.dll) is not uncommon.
I am currently wading through all the post re this, hoping to find a solution.
