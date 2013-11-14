I purchased an iPhone X in late 2017 and I'm still happy with the phone today, apart from the battery life. Until about a month ago the battery would last all day, even with heavy usage, but now I'm having to charge it during the day to keep using it. I no longer have a landline so it's my only phone. I normally have GPS enabled for my Fitbit, but even turning that off, my battery is not lasting - and it says it's only using 4% of battery usage anyway.
I looked in the battery section on the phone and it says the battery health is 'significantly degraded' and the maximum capacity is 87%. I've checked and it looks like I can get the battery replaced at an authorised Apple repairer for $119, which is a lot cheaper than replacing the phone.
I'm in Levin and it looks like the closest repairers are in Palmerston North (Desktop Technology Services - but it says they have no available reservations) or Wellington, where it lists three - Service Plus Wellington, Oobe Wellington, and Connect NZ. I'd prefer to take my phone in and get it done the same day, and wanted to know if anyone has had an iPhone battery replaced, and if so, who would they recommend, and did it make a noticeable difference with a new battery?
Also, apart from backing up the phone before taking it in to get the battery replaced, and turning off the find my phone function, is there anything else I need to do to ensure I don't lose any contacts, data, etc?
