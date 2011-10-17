Go here:
https://www.theverge.com/2021/4/18/2...rash-no-driver
"first responders had to use 30,000 gallons of water over four hours to put out the fire, as the Teslas battery kept reigniting"
A few issues here
not including much of it may just be the usual internet BS and no one checking the actuall facts of the story
- no one was driving, no one in the drivers seat . It was running on autopilot mode.
That has to be the most stupid ideas , for a car, ever. If true.
Just how can Tesla allow their cars to be driven on autopilot , there have been too many crashes from that .
- the firefighters obviously werent trained in EV car fires
water on Lithium batt fires isnt a good idea . Water & electrical fires : also a no .
"Tesla’s guidance suggests it’s better to let the fire burn out than continuing to try to put it out"
"Authorities tried to contact Tesla for advice on putting out the fire"
so wait until its too late to learn how to deal with EV fires . Thats the real story here .
To defeat weight sensing on Tesla:
https://www.amazon.com/accessories-C...dDbGljaz10cnVl
Lithium fires cannot be put out they keep re-igniting, also supply their own oxygen from the Lithium being hot, best is to completely cover in water or sand.
There is no counter to a lithium fire the size of a car battery except to stand back and let it burn out.
The biggest negative on EV's , is that the Clean Green image is a lie .
Still plenty of pollution involved in making them , and will be issues disposing of the batts when they are no longer of any use
Same can be said of petrol cars of course .
https://www.thedrive.com/tech/28338/...-tesla-factory
More from Reddit:
Tesla's documentation says to use water.
FIRE FIGHTING USE WATER TO FIGHT A HIGH VOLTAGE BATTERY FIRE.
If the battery catches fire, is exposed to high heat, or is generating heat or gases, use large amounts of water to cool the battery. It can take approximately 3,000 gallons (11,356 liters) of water, applied directly to the battery, to fully extinguish and cool down a battery fire; always establish or request an additional water supply. If water is not immediately available, use dry chemicals, CO2, foam, or another typical fire-extinguishing agent to fight the fire until water is available.Apply water directly to the battery. If safety permits, lift or tilt the vehicle for more direct access to the battery. Apply water inside the battery ONLY if a natural opening (such as a vent or opening from a collision) already exists. Do not open the battery for the purpose of cooling it.Extinguish small fires that do not involve the high voltage battery using typical vehicle firefighting procedures.During overhaul, do not make contact with any high voltage components. Always use insulated tools for overhaul.Heat and flames can compromise airbag inflators, stored gas inflation cylinders, gas struts, and other components which can result inan unexpected explosion. Perform an adequate knock down before entering a hot zone.Battery fires can take up to 24 hours to extinguish. Consider allowing the battery to burn while protecting exposures.After all fire and smoke has visibly subsided, a thermal imaging camera can be used to actively measure the temperature of the high voltage battery and monitor the trend of heating or cooling. There must not be fire, smoke, or heating present in the high voltage battery for at least one hour before the vehicle can be released to second responders (such as law enforcement, vehicle transporters,etc.). The battery must be completely cooled before releasing the vehicle to second responders or otherwise leaving the incident.Always advise second responders that there is a risk of battery re-ignition.Second responders may choose to drain excess water out of the vehicle by tilting or repositioning it. This operation can assist in mitigating possible re-ignition.Due to potential re-ignition, a Model S that has been involved in a submersion, fire, or a collision that has compromised the high voltage battery should be stored in an open area at least 50 ft (15 m) from any exposure.Warning: When fire is involved, consider the entire vehicle energized. Always wear full PPE, including a SCBA.
Page 22 of the PDF https://www.tesla.com/sites/default/...e_Guide_en.pdf
