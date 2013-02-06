Thread: Backup??

I tried searching the internet for a "freeware" backup program & all I could find was demo or such like where the features are locked out.
Can anyone please help?
Ian
Have a look at EaseUS's ToDo backup free edition.
If all you're looking for is Full/Differential/Incremental Backup and Restore then it's a good choice.
I have been using their Workstation product for nearly a decade now and it is a great tool.
Have a look here, you can scroll down to see the features it comes with compared to the Home Edition.
Hope that helps.
