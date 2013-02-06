Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Backup??

  1. Today, 01:52 PM #1
    ianhnz
    ianhnz is offline
    Senior Member
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Location
    Papamoa, Tauranga
    Posts
    1,199

    Smile Backup??

    I tried searching the internet for a "freeware" backup program & all I could find was demo or such like where the features are locked out.
    Can anyone please help?
    Ian
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 02:40 PM #2
    chiefnz
    chiefnz is online now
    Enterprise IT Consultant chiefnz's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Location
    Sydney AU
    Posts
    1,653

    Default Re: Backup??

    Have a look at EaseUS's ToDo backup free edition.

    If all you're looking for is Full/Differential/Incremental Backup and Restore then it's a good choice.

    I have been using their Workstation product for nearly a decade now and it is a great tool.

    Have a look here, you can scroll down to see the features it comes with compared to the Home Edition.

    Hope that helps.

    Asus PRIME Z370-P
    Core i7-8700K @ 5GHz
    Corsair Hydro H100x
    32GB DDR4 @ 3200MHz
    Intel 660P 512GB M.2 NVMe
    Crucial P1 1TB M.2 NVMe
    Crucial 512GB SSD
    Gigabyte RTX 2060 OC
    Corsair Crystal 460X
    EVGA SuperNOVA G+ 650W
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Another backup thread - Genie Backup can'r find the network
    By Tony in forum PressF1
    Replies: 11
    Last Post: 06-02-2013, 02:02 PM
  2. Windows 7 backup drama - "Windows Backup skipped..."
    By wratterus in forum PressF1
    Replies: 23
    Last Post: 01-07-2010, 03:30 PM
  3. SP2 Warning! Backup Backup Backup
    By jend in forum PressF1
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 31-08-2004, 12:07 PM
  4. Backup???
    By in forum PressF1
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 19-02-2002, 09:59 PM
  5. Backup's of DVD's
    By in forum PressF1
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 13-07-2001, 04:25 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules

Reviews
Resources