I have a Asus Tuf Z490 plus motherboard..
It has been running my gaming system happily for the last year.
It has 3 chassis/case fans connected to the appropriate headers.
I have allowed the bios to control the fans on standard setting.
This has worked fine even through the hotter months.
Recently, doing maintenance I thought Id check the fans.
So, in the bios I set each one individually to max to check for noise etc.
Strangely all 3 worked together. No matter which header I selected.
These are all PWR 4 wire fans.
On previous Asus boards these same fans have worked separately.
Questions:
Is there a problem with this board ?
Do I have something set wrong ?
Bookmarks