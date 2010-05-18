I have a problem in reading my basic file text because it is too light. Text of the likes of Stuff, Herald, Trademe and personal files such as my Music folder all have very light text for the main part of the file.
I need to sit forward in my chair to read the text comfortably. I have increased the text size from 100% to 125% but the texture is still the same degree of lightness.
My Music folder, and it is the same for all the other desktop folders, the columns for name is darker but Date, Type, Size and Length are all very light.
How can I increase the darkness of the files so I can sit back in my chair instead of huddling over the desk to read?
