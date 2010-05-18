Results 1 to 4 of 4
    Bryan
    Default Basic file text too light.

    I have a problem in reading my basic file text because it is too light. Text of the likes of Stuff, Herald, Trademe and personal files such as my Music folder all have very light text for the main part of the file.

    I need to sit forward in my chair to read the text comfortably. I have increased the text size from 100% to 125% but the texture is still the same degree of lightness.

    My Music folder, and it is the same for all the other desktop folders, the columns for name is darker but Date, Type, Size and Length are all very light.

    How can I increase the darkness of the files so I can sit back in my chair instead of huddling over the desk to read?
    piroska
    Default Re: Basic file text too light.

    Use Cleartype.
    go to the Windows 10 search box in the bottom-left corner of the screen and type ClearType. In the results list, select Adjust ClearType text to open the control panel. When the ClearType Text Tuner control panel opens, make sure the box next to Turn on ClearType is checked and then click the Next button.

    Choose a High Contrast theme. This option allows you to set a high-contrast color scheme that heightens the color contrast of some text and images on your computer screen, making those items more distinct and easier to identify.

    Turn on or off High Contrast when Left Alt + Left Shift + Print Screen is pressed. This option allows you to toggle a high-contrast theme on or off by pressing the Left Alt+Left Shift+Print Screen keys.

    Fine tune display effects. This option allows you to customize how certain items appear on your desktop.
    Bryan
    Default Re: Basic file text too light.

    Thank you piroska. I am able to toggle into High Contrast but find that it creates a black back-ground that I do not want. I know I can play around and change the back-ground thing but all I really want to do is make the font easier to read i.e. darken it. There must be a way to do that.
    wainuitech
    Default Re: Basic file text too light.

    No need to use a dark theme, As Piroska mentioned try the Clear Type. If that doesn't work or good enough you can also try this -- In The Search, type dccw it will display a monitor icon, open it and and run though the setting up / suggestions.

    You can also have a play with Winaero Tweaker That has font options https://winaero.com/change-system-font-windows-10/
