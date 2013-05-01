I heard someone say, just recently, that everyone knows and uses maori words daily. Well I do know some maori words - you can't help knowing some maori words as they are used by TVNZ and others fairly often - but I don't use maori words - English is my language and I have no use for maori words and have no inclination to use them.
TVNZ announcers - Simon Dallow in particular - mumble on with some maori (I assume) phrases that I have no idea what they mean and I imagine that the majority of viewers would not know what they are mumbling about either. So why do they do it? Just to be PC? Let's speak English which is the language that the majority of NZers understand.
