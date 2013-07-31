Results 1 to 2 of 2
    barryk
    Default Trying to increase shower pressure

    Hello Forum,

    Im looking at how to increase shower pressure. How do I achieve that? I was told that one option is to purchase a pressure booster but I dont know if that will resolve the issue or not. I was also told that getting a hot water mains cylinder might be another option but again I dont know if thisll work either. I have attached a photo of the existing hot water cylinder for you folks to look at and identify if its a cylinder capable of supplying good shower pressure. I found out that plumbing supplies firms sell pipes that take water up to the shower head.

    See two photos of the cylinder and the hot water pipe going up from it. I have touched the pipe with the palm of my hand and it feels hot.

    Information that assists with this issue would be appreciated.

    Sorry about the photos being oriented sideways instead of upwards. I tried to change their orientation and remove and attach uploaded files in the uploaded files area to no avail

    Cheers,
    Barry.
    gary67
    Default Re: Trying to increase shower pressure

    You can get small pumps to go on the cylinder, friend considered this for a while but then circumstances changed and she moved house.

    I'm on tank water so have a pump anyway.
