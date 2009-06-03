Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 05:03 PM #1
    barryk
    barryk is offline
    Junior Member
    Join Date
    Jul 2005
    Location
    Auckland
    Posts
    168

    Default Two of the four elements dont work properly on my stove

    Hello Forum,

    Two of my stove elements wont turn down heat when I turn their dials to the off positions. How can that happen? I have to turn off the stove itself to cool down the faulty elements if I use these. I use the other two elements for cooking.

    Is it because a bit of copper from my copper bottomed pans may have melted onto one of the elements? I cant find any melted material on the other element.

    Or are there faults in these elements or in the wiring between the elements and their controlling dials?

    Is it possible to safely test the elements power supply for electrical current with a multimeter?

    Thanks in advance.

    Barry.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 05:14 PM #2
    CliveM
    CliveM is online now
    Old guy
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Posts
    2,757

    Default Re: Two of the four elements dont work properly on my stove

    The simmerstats are stuffed on those 2 elements. Unless you are quite certain you know what you are doing get an electrician to replace them for you. Electricity is unforgiving if you get things wrong.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. VB6 wont work properly, new laptop
    By williamF in forum PressF1
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 03-06-2009, 02:12 AM
  2. cmd commands doesn't work properly
    By heni72847 in forum PressF1
    Replies: 19
    Last Post: 13-07-2007, 06:20 PM
  3. Getting cdrom to work properly
    By jcr1 in forum PressF1
    Replies: 11
    Last Post: 18-11-2005, 09:19 PM
  4. Autoplay won't work properly on win XP pro
    By jackyht in forum PressF1
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 28-04-2003, 12:55 PM
  5. game doesn't work properly
    By vk_dre in forum PressF1
    Replies: 10
    Last Post: 05-07-2002, 02:29 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules

Reviews
Resources