Hello Forum,
Two of my stove elements wont turn down heat when I turn their dials to the off positions. How can that happen? I have to turn off the stove itself to cool down the faulty elements if I use these. I use the other two elements for cooking.
Is it because a bit of copper from my copper bottomed pans may have melted onto one of the elements? I cant find any melted material on the other element.
Or are there faults in these elements or in the wiring between the elements and their controlling dials?
Is it possible to safely test the elements power supply for electrical current with a multimeter?
Thanks in advance.
Barry.
Bookmarks