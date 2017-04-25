Results 1 to 3 of 3
  Today, 12:06 PM #1
    Krad
    External drive not recognised

    Win 10 setup on desk top. PC recognises most of my external drives but not two. Device manager sees them and says they are working properly but they do not show on the pc screen so I can not open them.
    What can I do?
  Today, 12:48 PM #2
    wainuitech
    Re: External drive not recognised

    1st check its got a drive letter.

    In Search type in Disk Management - Select "Create and format hard disk partitions"

    Locate the External Drive, if it doesn't show a Drive letter, right click the Drive - Change Drive letter and Drives - Give a Letter - Save.

    Should now show if this was the problem.
  Today, 12:51 PM #3
    1101
    Re: External drive not recognised

    Quote Originally Posted by Krad View Post
    Win 10 setup on desk top. PC recognises most of my external drives but not two. Device manager sees them and says they are working properly but they do not show on the pc screen so I can not open them.
    What can I do?
    more info needed
    USB Hard drive, USB stick ?
    Are any Mac or Linux formatted
    how old , when last used .
    Powered USB drive ? if so is the power pack OK ?
    Are they spinning up OK ? Any strange noises (put you ear against it )
    could be as simple as a bad or too long cable .

    Do you need the data on them
    It often means they have some sort of fault , or have not been formatted (win compatible formatted)
    If you need the data , then its a data recovery process

    If you dont need the data, diskpart, clean , initialise & format
    run a HD test program across them (WD has one thats easy to use)
