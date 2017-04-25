Win 10 setup on desk top. PC recognises most of my external drives but not two. Device manager sees them and says they are working properly but they do not show on the pc screen so I can not open them.
What can I do?
more info needed
USB Hard drive, USB stick ?
Are any Mac or Linux formatted
how old , when last used .
Powered USB drive ? if so is the power pack OK ?
Are they spinning up OK ? Any strange noises (put you ear against it )
could be as simple as a bad or too long cable .
Do you need the data on them
It often means they have some sort of fault , or have not been formatted (win compatible formatted)
If you need the data , then its a data recovery process
If you dont need the data, diskpart, clean , initialise & format
run a HD test program across them (WD has one thats easy to use)
