https://www.nzherald.co.nz/lifestyle...box=1618180823
It's ludicrous! Let's hope that stupid attitude will not come here.
And what does LGBTQI stand for?
https://www.nzherald.co.nz/lifestyle...box=1618180823
It's ludicrous! Let's hope that stupid attitude will not come here.
And what does LGBTQI stand for?
It is better to wear out than to rust out.
- Richard Chamberlain, Tour of the Hebrides
Us husbands are a sorry lot.
This world is going to be a very strange place 100 years from now, if it hasn't imploded by then.
"as part of a push to curb the dropout and suicide rates "
yes, use of the terms mom & dad are the major cause of suicides .
Those in charge of that BS need to step into the real world .
Lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and intersex (LGBTQI) "
So ,using LGBTOI is in itself hate speech, as it uses the term 'queer' .
I thought labeling people was something the lefties were against . Cant have it both ways you know .
It is better to wear out than to rust out.
- Richard Chamberlain, Tour of the Hebrides
Us husbands are a sorry lot.
And to think.... I am labelled as being part of the "Silent Generation", SWMBO is a "Baby Boomer" and our kids are "Generation X"
Ken
Corgi Ben Kenobi.......Related by Corgi to the Queen
Bookmarks