  Today, 08:20 AM #1
    Roscoe
    They are becoming ridiculous!

    https://www.nzherald.co.nz/lifestyle...box=1618180823

    It's ludicrous! Let's hope that stupid attitude will not come here.

    And what does LGBTQI stand for?
    It is better to wear out than to rust out.
    - Richard Chamberlain, Tour of the Hebrides

    Us husbands are a sorry lot.
  Today, 08:53 AM #2
    Beav
    Re: They are becoming ridiculous!

    This world is going to be a very strange place 100 years from now, if it hasn't imploded by then.
  Today, 09:08 AM #3
    1101
    Re: They are becoming ridiculous!

    "as part of a push to curb the dropout and suicide rates "

    yes, use of the terms mom & dad are the major cause of suicides .
    Those in charge of that BS need to step into the real world .
  Today, 09:12 AM #4
    allblack
    Re: They are becoming ridiculous!

    Quote Originally Posted by Roscoe View Post
    And what does LGBTQI stand for?
    I think . .

    Lesbian
    Gay
    Bisexual
    Trans
    Queer

    I? no idea - probably 'Indecisive' for those weirdos that can't work out if they've got a set of nuts or thigh-gap down there.
  Today, 09:12 AM #5
    1101
    Re: They are becoming ridiculous!

    Quote Originally Posted by Roscoe View Post
    l

    And what does LGBTQI stand for?
    "What does Lgbtqi stand for?
    Lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and intersex (LGBTQI) "

    So ,using LGBTOI is in itself hate speech, as it uses the term 'queer' .
    I thought labeling people was something the lefties were against . Cant have it both ways you know .
  Today, 09:25 AM #6
    Roscoe
    Re: They are becoming ridiculous!

    Quote Originally Posted by 1101 View Post
    "What does Lgbtqi stand for?
    Lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and intersex (LGBTQI)
    So if they are going to use the words queer and gay, why not include poufter?
    It is better to wear out than to rust out.
    - Richard Chamberlain, Tour of the Hebrides

    Us husbands are a sorry lot.
  Today, 09:26 AM #7
    kenj
    Re: They are becoming ridiculous!

    And to think.... I am labelled as being part of the "Silent Generation", SWMBO is a "Baby Boomer" and our kids are "Generation X"

    Ken
    Corgi Ben Kenobi.......Related by Corgi to the Queen
  Today, 09:29 AM #8
    kenj
    Re: They are becoming ridiculous!

    Quote Originally Posted by Roscoe View Post
    So if they are going to use the words queer and gay, why not include poufter?
    Now now Roscoe.... time for a cuppa tea and a lie down.
    Corgi Ben Kenobi.......Related by Corgi to the Queen
