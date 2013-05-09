Results 1 to 3 of 3
    Default Fly around the world

    For all you flying buffs, pilots and wanna be pilots!
    www.bazflyer.com

    This couple were our guest speakers at 60s Up meeting today.
    LL
    _____Nothing is hidden that cannot be revealed______
    Default Re: Fly around the world

    Quote Originally Posted by lakewoodlady View Post
    For all you flying buffs, pilots and wanna be pilots!
    www.bazflyer.comLL
    Very interesting, thank you. The only thing wrong with that is that they talk of an airplane instead of an aeroplane.

    This couple were our guest speakers at 60s Up meeting today.

    That gives us an idea as to how ancient you are.
    It is better to wear out than to rust out.
    - Richard Chamberlain, Tour of the Hebrides

    Us husbands are a sorry lot.
    Default Re: Fly around the world

    Quote Originally Posted by Roscoe View Post
    Very interesting, thank you. The only thing wrong with that is that they talk of an airplane instead of an aeroplane.

    This couple were our guest speakers at 60s Up meeting today.

    That gives us an idea as to how ancient you are.
    Well done constable. You're much more astute than we would have guessed.
    Entropy is not what
    it used to be.

