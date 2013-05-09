For all you flying buffs, pilots and wanna be pilots!
www.bazflyer.com
This couple were our guest speakers at 60s Up meeting today.
LL
For all you flying buffs, pilots and wanna be pilots!
www.bazflyer.com
This couple were our guest speakers at 60s Up meeting today.
LL
_____Nothing is hidden that cannot be revealed______
Very interesting, thank you. The only thing wrong with that is that they talk of an airplane instead of an aeroplane.For all you flying buffs, pilots and wanna be pilots!
www.bazflyer.comLL
This couple were our guest speakers at 60s Up meeting today.
That gives us an idea as to how ancient you are.
It is better to wear out than to rust out.
- Richard Chamberlain, Tour of the Hebrides
Us husbands are a sorry lot.
Entropy is not what
it used to be.
Bookmarks