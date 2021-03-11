Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 03:44 PM #1
    bk T
    bk T is offline
    Member bk T's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Location
    Auckland
    Posts
    6,189

    Default Microsoft Account. Win10

    This old Win10 laptop of mine keeps on nagging at me to sign in to Microsoft Account! But I don't want to use the MS account, I am happy with my local account.

    How do I stop it from nagging at me?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 04:10 PM #2
    1101
    1101 is online now
    Senior Member 1101's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jan 2008
    Posts
    7,094

    Default Re: Microsoft Account. Win10

    Quote Originally Posted by bk T View Post
    This old Win10 laptop of mine keeps on nagging at me to sign in to Microsoft Account! But I don't want to use the MS account, I am happy with my local account.

    How do I stop it from nagging at me?
    That shouldnt be happening very often at all . MS will try to push you on to that, so may be occasional prompts for it

    Windows might be linked to your MS Account in some way ?
    Go to settings, accounts, and see if your MS Account has been added in there anywhere
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Do you have a Microsoft account?
    By tommy in forum PressF1
    Replies: 11
    Last Post: 11-03-2021, 01:27 PM
  2. Microsoft account
    By feersumendjinn in forum PressF1
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 07-02-2021, 08:50 AM
  3. Microsoft Account Login
    By Cyberhuskey in forum PressF1
    Replies: 14
    Last Post: 02-10-2019, 08:37 AM
  4. Microsoft Account vs Local Account
    By bk T in forum PressF1
    Replies: 11
    Last Post: 02-03-2017, 08:33 PM
  5. Microsoft account ... ?
    By fred_fish in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 05-03-2013, 08:42 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules

Reviews
Resources