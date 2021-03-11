This old Win10 laptop of mine keeps on nagging at me to sign in to Microsoft Account! But I don't want to use the MS account, I am happy with my local account.
How do I stop it from nagging at me?
That shouldnt be happening very often at all . MS will try to push you on to that, so may be occasional prompts for it
Windows might be linked to your MS Account in some way ?
Go to settings, accounts, and see if your MS Account has been added in there anywhere
