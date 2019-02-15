Results 1 to 2 of 2
    piroska
    Vets and doctors

    Husband off to doc today as we fell down steps and wounded himself. He says he's fine, no he isn't, he skinned his arm and I'm positive he broke one finger, and he has split 2 of them.

    And PK, who is 19, started screaming...she saw vet yesterday, teeth....so is off for dental surgery today.
    Poor kitty, vet couldn't see properly, she screamed and fought too much but what we could see is utterly awful.
    Just shows cats dont show pain for a long time....

    I feel guilty and awful it's been left this long.
    Ex-pctek
    allblack
    Re: Vets and doctors

    Quote Originally Posted by piroska View Post
    I feel guilty and awful it's been left this long.
    I would too. Doesn't a 19 y/old cat have regular vet WOF's to pick up on this sort of thing?
