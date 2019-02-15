Husband off to doc today as we fell down steps and wounded himself. He says he's fine, no he isn't, he skinned his arm and I'm positive he broke one finger, and he has split 2 of them.
And PK, who is 19, started screaming...she saw vet yesterday, teeth....so is off for dental surgery today.
Poor kitty, vet couldn't see properly, she screamed and fought too much but what we could see is utterly awful.
Just shows cats dont show pain for a long time....
I feel guilty and awful it's been left this long.
