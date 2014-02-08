Trans Tasman Bubble going to start soon.
I am quite confused as how do they control /manage the Green Zone Flight ?
According to the media: " .. travellers from Australia will be on 'green zone' flights and airport routes, so they don't come into contact with people from other parts of the world.
Green zone flights have no passengers who have come from anywhere but Australia in the previous 14 days and are flown by crew who have not been on any high-risk routes for a set period of time."
How do the airline companies know whether a passenger has been to another country or who just came in to Australia few days ago?
Am right to say that when buying a ticket to NZ, the traveller has to indicate that he /she wants a Green Zone Flight, otherwise, will have to be quarantined?
