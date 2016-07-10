A recent birthday pesent from family saw me complete a series of laps at Hampton Downs Raceway in a Lamborghini
A videotape of the event was professionally done and emailed to me, and subsequently downloaded by me onto my Win 10 Desktop.
The video plays perfectly on the desktop, so I loaded in onto a USB stick to play thru the TV.
My TV is a fairly new Panasonic Smart TV and plays other USB Videos without problems. However, this one plays upside down (180 degrees) and
I haven't found a way to correct this. I downloaded this video onto a second USB stick that plays other videos ok but it didn"t correct it. I have been through the
setup programs for the TV but can see nothing to help. Googling suggested going into the TV Setup, looking for "Orientation" to change from Portrait to Landscape
but my TV Setup doesn"t have this option.
This is not a huge problem as I can view it per computer, but will continue to annoy as being a bit weird. Any thoughts...?
Bookmarks