  Today, 01:24 PM
    bazmeister
    USB Video issue.....

    A recent birthday pesent from family saw me complete a series of laps at Hampton Downs Raceway in a Lamborghini

    A videotape of the event was professionally done and emailed to me, and subsequently downloaded by me onto my Win 10 Desktop.

    The video plays perfectly on the desktop, so I loaded in onto a USB stick to play thru the TV.

    My TV is a fairly new Panasonic Smart TV and plays other USB Videos without problems. However, this one plays upside down (180 degrees) and
    I haven't found a way to correct this. I downloaded this video onto a second USB stick that plays other videos ok but it didn"t correct it. I have been through the
    setup programs for the TV but can see nothing to help. Googling suggested going into the TV Setup, looking for "Orientation" to change from Portrait to Landscape
    but my TV Setup doesn"t have this option.

    This is not a huge problem as I can view it per computer, but will continue to annoy as being a bit weird. Any thoughts...?
  Today, 01:31 PM
    Bryan
    Re: USB Video issue.....

    Did you save the clip to the PC or did you just copy from one USB stick to another? If you did, try copying the video to the PC and then copy that to another USB stick and see if that works.
  Today, 01:42 PM
    bazmeister
    Re: USB Video issue.....

    The original file was saved to my PC.
  Today, 02:01 PM
    wainuitech
    Re: USB Video issue.....

    You can always rotate the Video, it should play on the TV the right way up then ( or worth a try) Suggest you make a copy 1st and then use that ( keeping Original out of the process)

    Windows 10 has a inbuilt program you can use, have a read, the section "How to rotate a video in Windows 10 using the video editor in the Photos app" (scroll down the page a bit)

    Just tried it on a 2 minute video, turned it upside down perfectly

    https://www.businessinsider.com/how-...ayer?r=AU&IR=T
