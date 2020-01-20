Hi everyone, in my ongoing series of being completely inept with tech, I would love some guidance, direction and shaking of heads at my ineptness please!
Long story short, my optical drive is not showing up on file explorer, or windows media player or VLC...
I can generally open it once, insert a disc (music or files/programs); sometimes it will spin, other times not, either way nothing shows on the PC to indicate anything is happening.
I am unable to eject a disc once inserted, even when pushing the button on the drive (despite using it to open it in the first place!). I have to use paperclip in the release hold, and the drive is completely unresponsive after that.
The drive does however show up in device manager. Uninstalling driver for it to reinstall upon boot up (the fix that shows up on a recurring basis on various websites e.g. microsoft, dell, random help sites) does not correct this.
I have a Dell 9020 SFF, i7 processor with 16gb ram, and Windows 10 Pro version 2004, upgraded from windows 8 and then a complete reinstall.
I'm scratching my head, because everything online has pointers for if the drive doesn't show up on file explorer and device manager (not applicable here), and other references to unstalling IDE/ATAPI drivers is a no go as they aren't on my devie manager at all. Your help, guidance and ahem, have you tried [easy solution here] is much appreciated - thank you for reading!
