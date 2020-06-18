In older Windows versions than Windows 10, I used to set up a floating taskbar for all the folders, and it was either hidden or present on all monitors.
I was able to get directly to my files and folders and it was clean and clear, didn't require any new windows opening, and so on.
I read that they took it away after Win 7 (from memory), but wondered if there are any third-party desktop file browsers, which can do this feature, or a way to have this on Win 10.
I also want the bottom bar where it usually is, so that I can access the programs etc.
