Thread: Today's Joke

A must read.
HERE
A must read.
HERE
Global Warming is Mann made.
.
The problems we face today are because the people who work for a living are now outnumbered by those who vote for a living.
I take no responsibility for the accuracy of any media links I quote.
Sums up the party he represents
"Why work on Wednesday and stuff up two good long weekends"
W10 Home 64-bit,Intel Core i7 @ 3.20GHz,RAM 16GB, ROG STRIX B360-I GAMING (LGA1151),PHL 257E7 (1920x1080@60Hz),4095MB NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti (EVGA), 1TB SSD, 4TB HDD, 4TB USB SSD.
Global Warming is Mann made.
.
The problems we face today are because the people who work for a living are now outnumbered by those who vote for a living.
I take no responsibility for the accuracy of any media links I quote.
So he's teaching his adoptive son how to be a poufter. That can't be normal. Every child needs a mum and a dad. They learn different things from each parent.
Poufters should not be allowed to adopt children. That's just not natural.
As you say, BM, it's a joke.
It is better to wear out than to rust out.
- Richard Chamberlain, Tour of the Hebrides
Us husbands are a sorry lot.
Bookmarks