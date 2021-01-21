Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: Today's Joke

  1. Today, 10:48 AM #1
    B.M.
    B.M. is online now
    Wrinkly Member! B.M.'s Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Location
    Mount Maunganui
    Posts
    7,776

    Talking Today's Joke

    A must read.

    HERE
    Global Warming is Mann made.
    .
    The problems we face today are because the people who work for a living are now outnumbered by those who vote for a living.

    I take no responsibility for the accuracy of any media links I quote.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 11:04 AM #2
    stuffed
    stuffed is online now
    An old sod
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Location
    Arrowtown
    Posts
    734

    Default Re: Today's Joke

    Sums up the party he represents
    "Why work on Wednesday and stuff up two good long weekends"
    W10 Home 64-bit,Intel Core i7 @ 3.20GHz,RAM 16GB, ROG STRIX B360-I GAMING (LGA1151),PHL 257E7 (1920x1080@60Hz),4095MB NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti (EVGA), 1TB SSD, 4TB HDD, 4TB USB SSD.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 11:09 AM #3
    B.M.
    B.M. is online now
    Wrinkly Member! B.M.'s Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Location
    Mount Maunganui
    Posts
    7,776

    Default Re: Today's Joke

    Quote Originally Posted by stuffed View Post
    Sums up the party he represents
    Doesn't exactly fill one with confidence does it?
    Global Warming is Mann made.
    .
    The problems we face today are because the people who work for a living are now outnumbered by those who vote for a living.

    I take no responsibility for the accuracy of any media links I quote.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 11:52 AM #4
    Roscoe
    Roscoe is online now
    Sowndz Grate Roscoe's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2005
    Posts
    3,165

    Default Re: Today's Joke

    So he's teaching his adoptive son how to be a poufter. That can't be normal. Every child needs a mum and a dad. They learn different things from each parent.

    Poufters should not be allowed to adopt children. That's just not natural.

    As you say, BM, it's a joke.
    It is better to wear out than to rust out.
    - Richard Chamberlain, Tour of the Hebrides

    Us husbands are a sorry lot.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Another joke ..............Well.
    By B.M. in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 21-01-2021, 07:23 PM
  2. ha ha ha....what a joke!
    By ruup in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 27-07-2015, 07:05 PM
  3. What a joke....
    By ruup in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 10-04-2015, 12:58 PM
  4. Day Off Joke
    By SurferJoe46 in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 10
    Last Post: 05-07-2007, 04:14 PM
  5. MS Joke
    By hamstar in forum PressF1
    Replies: 12
    Last Post: 16-08-2003, 05:38 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules

Reviews
Resources