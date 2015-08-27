Results 1 to 4 of 4
    Default Omron Blood Pressure Monitor -- Chemist Warehouse.

    As my 10+ year-old monitor has called it a day, I decided to buy a new one.

    So, I went to Chemist Warehouse and bought a Omron HEM-7320. Took it home, unboxed it, inserted the battery, set the date and time, etc ...

    Wrapped the arm cuff around my arm, pressed the button. ... error

    Tried many times and it only works as and when it likes .... almost 5 out of 10 times, it gave errors....

    Took it back to Chemist warehouse the same day afternoon, they guy there tested it, and maybe he is lucky, it works OK..

    As a result of the test result, they refused my request to exchange for another model or a refund... Had a very nasty argument ... came back with the faulty item..


    What's your views /advice? Will CGA apply in this case? If so, how to go about?
    Default Re: Omron Blood Pressure Monitor -- Chemist Warehouse.

    The Omron Monitors are quite "Touchy" and will throw and Error message if you happen to move whilst it is working, the Artery Marking is not over the Artery, or the Cuff isn't completely plugged in.

    If you are going to your Doctor any time soon take it with you and check it against his. Not much point in having one that reads wrong even if it appears to be working.
    Default Re: Omron Blood Pressure Monitor -- Chemist Warehouse.

    Chemist Warehouse is exactly the type of place I feel good about avoiding. That's just the way I feel, your mileage may/will vary. It's a triple win, I feel good when I think of the times I will avoid them, I enjoy that I am currently avoiding them, and I'm sure I will enjoy thinking back to the times I have avoided them in the past.
    A bit like some of the Aussie initiated chains in multiple fields like cameras, computers and furniture ad infinitum. You might save money on some of their deals, but it very often turned out that it was an extremely vexing and expensive way to "save" a buck. The staff might vary a lot in the depth of ignorance about technical matters, but they were amazingly consistent in their skill at avoiding support or warranty claims. The type of people that will reluctantly inform you that your blood pressure is faulty, after all you wouldn't want a monitor if all was joy and lightness in your cardiovascular system. Faulty blood is obviously not the responsibility of the merchant; my goodness me, no.
    Default Re: Omron Blood Pressure Monitor -- Chemist Warehouse.

    We would not go to Chemist Warehouse even if they are cheaper. We have been going to the same pharmacy for about the last 40 years and they have had the same owner for most of that time so it makes sense to stay where we are known.
