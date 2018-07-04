Hi all
I've posted in the past about what I thought was video or audio related issues (last post about it here: https://pressf1.pcworld.co.nz/showth...l-audio-output
I ended up doing a fresh install of Win10 to see if that solved the issue.
Unfortunately it did not, and there are some other symptoms I've noticed too.
Specifically:
Sometimes (but not always) video and audio slowly goes out of sync when playing video. Slowly but surely the audio starts to come slightly later than the video and gradually gets more out of sync the more time passes.
I first noticed this on YouTube. When YouTube goes to the next video, it's back in sync again and then gradually same thing happens.
I tried a video file I have saved locally, and it did the same thing, so that likely rules out a specific browser or specific video issue.
At the same time this happens, I also notice some degrading in the audio quality. Not major, but small things like occasional pops and very light short static.
I've also noticed this seems to happen once the PC has been on for longer. Since I've been working from home a lot, I tend to leave it running most of the day. These issues don't seem to happen in the hours after it's first booted, but usually later once it's been running a while. If I reboot, things seem normal again and then slowly the issues return.
Worth noting I have non-digital 5.1 powered speakers that plug to the MB via 3.5mm jacks.
After researching this, many other people posting on other forums with similar problems say it's an audio driver issue. While I tend to agree, I haven't been able to fix it yet so I can't rule out graphics card hardware or driver issues either. Or even RAM, or HD cache / access issues.
I've already tried most things I can think of to fix this, nothing has worked so far and I'm getting desperate for help!
What can I do?
Here's what I have tried so far:
- Tried replacing the Realtek 'High Definition Audio' driver with the Microsoft one
- Disabled other unused sound controllers (eg NVidia HD audio as I don't use the sound output from monitor)
- Tried changing the default output audio format from 24 bit / 48000 hz, to 44100 hz
- Tried disabling the 'allow applications to take exclusive control of this device' and give exclusive mode applicaitons priority' options
- Tried clean uninstall and reinstall of NVidia graphics card driver
- Tried rolling back to previous graphics card driver
- Tried replacing my current RAM sticks, with my old ones (a while ago I bought some new RAM sticks for an upgrade)
I don't know what else to try, help please!
Specs:
Win 10 Home 64 bit, 20H2 fully updated
MB: Asus Maximus VIII Hero (has latest BIOS)
CPU: i7 6700K - not overclocked
RAM: Corsair DDR4 32GB (2 x 16GB)
Graphics card: NVidia GEForce GTX 970
HDD's (x3):
Main C drive (for OS and most apps): Samsung 850 PRO SSD
E drive WDC WD3003FZEX. For other apps (mainly very large installs) but I have not installed anythign here since last WIN reinstall
F drive, WDC WD60EZRX. Used for data.
Sound, non-digital powered speakers plugged into MB via 3.5mm jacks
I have dual monitors, one is connected via DVI, the other via HDMI both via the graphics card.
