QUOTE: "Our Brain Typically Overlooks This Brilliant Problem-Solving Strategy
People often limit their creativity by continually adding new features to a design rather than removing existing ones"
To which I would add as long as they are not old but useful features!
Our household are getting sick of products that have features for features sake...not just in computer software and electronic devices like phones, computers etc, but also in ordinary household gadgets.
For example, we selected our last Microwave (narrowed down by size and brand) according to which had the FEWER features and saved a bundle in the process. And guess what it does all we want with a few features left over!
I anticipate that tech people will disagree with us? ;-)
SOURCE OF QUOTE
https://www.scientificamerican.com/a...ving-strategy/
