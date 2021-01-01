Results 1 to 3 of 3
    Default Could Someone.................

    more Diplomatic than myself, explain to Mr Mandeep Bela that he is not under arrest, and can FO back to India any time he likes.

    Default Re: Could Someone.................

    I'd fly the plane.
    Default Re: Could Someone.................

    he is not under arrest, and can FO back to India any time he likes.
    Thats being very polite of you B.M. There would be more people willing to assist him on his way.

    If he cant figure out why they are being banned he's not to bright is he.

    The decision comes after 17 of 23 new cases of Covid-19 in managed isolation announced on Thursday had arrived from India. India is also seeing its highest number of daily confirmed coronavirus cases since the pandemic began.
