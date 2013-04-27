Have noticed many people and organisations that are dropping the "ing" off the ends of words.
For example: It used to be a camping ground. Now it's a campground.
Our grandson goes to swimming lessons every week. In the area where he learns is the sign "Swim School."
So why copy the Yanks (who have a version of English all their own) and drop the ing?
Let's face it - you don't do "camp" at a campground, (unless you are a poufter) you do camping. And you don't do "swim" at swim school.
Why not use Kiwi English and retain the ing instead of copying the Yanks who, let's face it, have no idea about correct English?
