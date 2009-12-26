I have for some time now, downloaded our Mastercard statement (from Westpac), and also the relevant transactions, so that we can sort out who pays what. Recently neither will download, I rang Westpac, who could offer no reason or remedy. He emailed me the statement, but I would like to get back to the way it was. I don't think that anything has changed here, I am using MS Edge, we are on fibre. Windows is Windows 10 20H2 Build 19042.867 64 bit. Processor is Intel Core i5 - 4460 3.2 GHz .
Can anyone suggest a remedy?
