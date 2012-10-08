Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: HDD drop outs

  1. Today, 08:12 AM #1
    piroska
    piroska is online now
    Senior Member piroska's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2017
    Location
    With Kim-Jong-Mum
    Posts
    3,041

    Default HDD drop outs

    Son is losing D: intermittently.
    It's a WD 1TB, he's not sure which he has 2 the same (as well as an SSD) - that's hard to explain to him how to see, I gave up.
    I had him run chkdsk and also the WD check sw, which reported all was healthy.
    I'm getting him to swap the sata cable today - he has to buy one....he did push them in in case of loose.

    Any ideas other? HDDs are older than MB although not ancient.

    In case I've forgotten something obvious. Event viewer doesn't show any disk errors but still, that isn’t entirely clearing it...could be the HDD controller.

    MB is 3 years old.
    I said if cable doesn't cure it he might have to send it down, he's not technical enough to troubleshoot further really.

    Case in point, when I was up he said printer was stuffed. I didn't believe him and had a look, he had hooked it up (wifi) as a network printer, lol, I put it to local and it was all better...
    Last edited by piroska; Today at 08:15 AM.
    Ex-pctek
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 09:12 AM #2
    1101
    1101 is online now
    Senior Member 1101's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jan 2008
    Posts
    7,084

    Default Re: HDD drop outs

    Its usually HD hardware issues . (usually)
    Unfortunately, some flakey HD's can pass every test you throw at them .

    Is it a WD Green ?
    or is it actually a USB HD ?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Wireless Drop outs ???
    By Nhashon in forum PressF1
    Replies: 16
    Last Post: 08-10-2012, 10:45 AM
  2. Constant but short internet drop outs - doing my head in LOL HELP!!
    By sparkynz in forum PressF1
    Replies: 24
    Last Post: 29-04-2012, 03:15 PM
  3. Xnet service drop outs - the saga continues - advice on testing my side of things
    By globe in forum PressF1
    Replies: 11
    Last Post: 10-02-2011, 06:25 AM
  4. Drop outs
    By Woodz in forum PressF1
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 21-02-2005, 07:35 AM
  5. PF1 Drop outs and thanxs.
    By beetle in forum PressF1
    Replies: 26
    Last Post: 12-09-2003, 12:29 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules

Reviews
Resources