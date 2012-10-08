Thread: HDD drop outs

Son is losing D: intermittently.
It's a WD 1TB, he's not sure which he has 2 the same (as well as an SSD) - that's hard to explain to him how to see, I gave up.
I had him run chkdsk and also the WD check sw, which reported all was healthy.
I'm getting him to swap the sata cable today - he has to buy one....he did push them in in case of loose.
Any ideas other? HDDs are older than MB although not ancient.
In case I've forgotten something obvious. Event viewer doesn't show any disk errors but still, that isn’t entirely clearing it...could be the HDD controller.
MB is 3 years old.
I said if cable doesn't cure it he might have to send it down, he's not technical enough to troubleshoot further really.
Case in point, when I was up he said printer was stuffed. I didn't believe him and had a look, he had hooked it up (wifi) as a network printer, lol, I put it to local and it was all better...
