Which media player you guys use for music?
I am using Winamp v5.65. Many of you may say that it's too old ... lol...
What are your recommendations for a newer media player?
I use VLC, but nothing wrong with winamp if it works for you.
I was using it until a couple years ago when I reinstalled everything and couldn't find the winamp installer.
To be honest most media players have gotten far to unwieldy for what I use, winamp included. I don't really care about library features and playlists, just the ability to play my files.
Or you could just use windows media player, it's still part of windows and does an ok job.
