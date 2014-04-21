I hope that you are enjoying your long weekend, but I wish that you have not forgotten the reason for the season.
You don't need to profess that you are a Christian (although if you are at the retirement age you were most probably brought up that way) but at least be aware that if it were not for the story (whether you believe it or not) you would not have a four day weekend.
So enjoy your time off work and remember that if NZ was not a Christian Country you most probably would not have a four day weekend.
