    Roscoe
    Default A good dishwasher repairman - recommendations please

    Our dishwasher's pump has packed up and it won't drain. Can someone recommend a good dishwasher repairman, please?

    I'm becoming very tired of standing alongside SWMBO and drying the dishes each night,
    It is better to wear out than to rust out.
    - Richard Chamberlain, Tour of the Hebrides

    Us husbands are a sorry lot.
    kenj
    Default Re: A good dishwasher repairman - recommendations please

    Our dishwasher's pump has packed up and it won't drain. Can someone recommend a good dishwasher repairman, please?

    I'm becoming very tired of standing alongside SWMBO and drying the dishes each night,
    C'mon Roscoe, it's called "togetherness"

    Ken
    Corgi Ben Kenobi.......Related by Corgi to the Queen
    zqwerty
    Default Re: A good dishwasher repairman - recommendations please

    There is probably a removable stainless steel filter where the water leaves the inside washer part of the machine, try to find it, carefully pull it out if possible and clean it.

    Open the door and look for it inside, down on the floor of the washer. Reading the instruction book may be a good idea, under troubleshooting.

    Presuming you can hear the drain motor running but the water is not draining, if there are no motor sounds then your machine has problems you probably can't fix yourself.
    It's not the least charm of a theory that it is refutable. The hundred-times-refuted theory of "free will" owes its persistence to this charm alone; some one is always appearing who feels himself strong enough to refute it - Friedrich Nietzsche
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
