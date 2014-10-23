Our dishwasher's pump has packed up and it won't drain. Can someone recommend a good dishwasher repairman, please?
I'm becoming very tired of standing alongside SWMBO and drying the dishes each night,
There is probably a removable stainless steel filter where the water leaves the inside washer part of the machine, try to find it, carefully pull it out if possible and clean it.
Open the door and look for it inside, down on the floor of the washer. Reading the instruction book may be a good idea, under troubleshooting.
Presuming you can hear the drain motor running but the water is not draining, if there are no motor sounds then your machine has problems you probably can't fix yourself.
