My current "network" setup is as follows.
Laptop connects to the wifi downstairs, then that laptop uses mobile Hotspot.
My pc is in another room, and previously connected to the internet via the mobile Hotspot network. About a week ago, it started to drop out and I would run the network troubleshooter to get it back up and running. The error was usually no valid ip address.
I'm typing this from my phone that is connected to the mobile Hotspot (mobile data has been turned off to verify this) so it's something in the pc. I've tried a network reset. Basically everything on https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/...8-7f07eee84d2c
No joy. I've tried using a different wifi card. I've tried renaming the network and password.
Can you think of anything else I could try?
Bookmarks