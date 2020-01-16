Results 1 to 5 of 5
    the_bogan
    No internet on one pc

    My current "network" setup is as follows.

    Laptop connects to the wifi downstairs, then that laptop uses mobile Hotspot.
    My pc is in another room, and previously connected to the internet via the mobile Hotspot network. About a week ago, it started to drop out and I would run the network troubleshooter to get it back up and running. The error was usually no valid ip address.

    I'm typing this from my phone that is connected to the mobile Hotspot (mobile data has been turned off to verify this) so it's something in the pc. I've tried a network reset. Basically everything on https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/...8-7f07eee84d2c

    No joy. I've tried using a different wifi card. I've tried renaming the network and password.

    Can you think of anything else I could try?
    CliveM
    Re: No internet on one pc

    Give it a fixed IP address.
    wainuitech
    Re: No internet on one pc

    Can see the Setup causing problems. Mobile hotspots are not really designed for a long term connection. All it takes is the Laptop to have a problem and you lose both Connections.

    One thing to try if you haven't already, is go into the Wireless - Locate the Previous connection - Delete it, the see if it shows up again ( after a reboot).

    As a longer term fix you may be better off getting some EOP devices, and run them Via your power Sockets that way you eliminate the various connections and possible failure points.
    the_bogan
    Re: No internet on one pc

    Yeah. I should look to get an extender. To me it's strange because the setup has worked for the last three years.

    Regarding fixed ip address
    What range should I use?
    wainuitech
    Re: No internet on one pc

    Quote Originally Posted by the_bogan
    Yeah. I should look to get an extender. To me it's strange because the setup has worked for the last three years.

    Regarding fixed ip address
    What range should I use?
    I personally would'nt use an "Extender" they are different to EOP devices. Extenders take the weak end of a signal and push it along further, where as a EOP puts the connection at 100% in the room its plugged into using the power wires in your house. Hence the Name Ethernet Over Power or sometimes called Powerline Networking.

    IP Range -- Depending on if the Router has the full range available you can have a number anywhere from 2-253. Some routers have fixed ranges Eg: 1-100

    Do an ipconfig from Command Prompt on a working Connection, look for the Default gateway, they usually end in 1 or 254 ( depending on router) and select any IP apart from the one you get doing the ipconfig.

    Most of mine are static - gets quite easy to trouble shoot then ( have the IPs written down to the device) , Only got a "few" (everything's not on at the moment.)

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Static IP's.png  Views: 1  Size: 8.1 KB  ID: 10834
