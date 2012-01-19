Last weekend we went out for a birthday dinner at a restaurant in New Lynn. The meal was lovely but one thing made me wonder. There was a door off to one side marked "Bathrooms". When I asked our daughter why they would have bathrooms in a restaurant she told me that is where the toilets are.
"So why don't they label them "toilets" then?" I asked. "Surely that makes more sense." She told me everybody knows what that means. But if that's what they mean, why don't they say so? That's the first place I have seen toilets marked as bathrooms. I would have thought that a bathroom is somewhere you would go for a wash, a shower or a bath, which is why I wondered why they would have bathrooms in a restaurant.
What I found out later after hearing her say, "Everybody knows what that means," is that everyone who watches Yank TV shows knows what that means is because the Yanks call toilets bathrooms. But we have no time for the rubbish on Yank TV shows and never watch them, so we don't know what that means.
So why do these people have to follow the Yanks? Why don't they call toilets what they are: toilets? Then people such as ourselves who don't watch rubbishy Yank TV, would know where the toilets are.
