Thread: Microsoft edge

"How can I re-install Microsoft edge on my computer"? Because it's really screwed up
Try the 3 dots at the top right then select the cog icon then select reset.
It would be a good idea to describe exactly what you mean by "really screwed up " that does not give any indication of what is actually wrong.
There is no cog and no icons just links. It would take server hundred words to tell what is wrong with the brower.
