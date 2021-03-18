Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Microsoft edge

  Today, 06:17 AM #1
    lostsoul62
    Default Microsoft edge

    "How can I re-install Microsoft edge on my computer"? Because it's really screwed up
  Today, 06:43 AM #2
    CliveM
    Default Re: Microsoft edge

    Try the 3 dots at the top right then select the cog icon then select reset.

    It would be a good idea to describe exactly what you mean by "really screwed up " that does not give any indication of what is actually wrong.
  Today, 07:18 AM #3
    lostsoul62
    Default Re: Microsoft edge

    [QUOTE=CliveM;1305404]Try the 3 dots at the top right then select the cog icon then select reset.

    It would be a good idea to describe exactly what you mean by "really screwed up "

    There is no cog and no icons just links. It would take server hundred words to tell what is wrong with the brower.
