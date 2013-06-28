Results 1 to 2 of 2
  Today, 10:48 AM
    Misty
    Misty is online now
    Photographic enthusiast Misty's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Location
    Birkenhead, North Shore, AK (amongst the bush)
    Posts
    2,471

    Default What to do with this motherboard?

    My wife and I are doing a clean up and in one drawer found a motherboard, with integrated graphics, in its box, which certainly looks brand new. Cannot remember the story. Probably too old to be of use? It is an ASUS K8V-VM. Tried to get info from the web that I could understand. One thing I think I saw was mention of ME, which if I recall correctly was the Windows Millennium Edition. Presuming so, then too old to be of use? Maybe just give it to "Abilities", here on the North Shore for recycling?
    Affinity Photo 1.8.5 (marvellous)
    Lightroom 6
    Nik Collection
    AZZ Cardfile
    Intel Core i7 9700K @ 3.60GHz 32 °C
    Coffee Lake 14nm Technology
  Today, 11:02 AM
    wainuitech
    wainuitech is offline
    Computer Technician wainuitech's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2007
    Location
    Wellington
    Posts
    28,075

    Default Re: What to do with this motherboard?

    Apart from the fact its old hardware, and the only drivers on the site are for either XP or Server 2003 (newest), you could still use it, the biggest problem would be getting a CPU and/or memory to fit.

    You could always install Linux (may have to be an older version) and possibly use it as a NAS or storage device. or even XP and do the same.
