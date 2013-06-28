My wife and I are doing a clean up and in one drawer found a motherboard, with integrated graphics, in its box, which certainly looks brand new. Cannot remember the story. Probably too old to be of use? It is an ASUS K8V-VM. Tried to get info from the web that I could understand. One thing I think I saw was mention of ME, which if I recall correctly was the Windows Millennium Edition. Presuming so, then too old to be of use? Maybe just give it to "Abilities", here on the North Shore for recycling?
