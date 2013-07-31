My brother bought the early Beatles albums and when I listened to them I thought they were great, so when I went to Aussie in 1967 I missed them so I went and bought my own copies in Sydney. I was surprised and delighted. All the albums were in stereo. I had thought that The Beatles' albums were pretty good, but to hear them in stereo was so much better!
So why were The Beatles' albums pressed in mono in NZ when they were pressed in stereo in Aussie? The first Beatles' album to be pressed in stereo in NZ was Sgt Peppers. So why did they wait until then to press The Beatles in stereo? It beggars belief and it makes me glad that I bought my albums in Sydney.
When I thought about it, it seemed to me that different masters (for pressing) would be required for mono and stereo. So why didn't they use the same masters as Aussie? Did they think that Kiwis were not ready for something as sophisticated as stereo music but big brother, Aussie, was?
And a footnote to that: I arrived in Sydney with a copy of Sgt Peppers. The album had not been released in Aussie at that time, so I had about the only copy around so I was very popular and was invited to many parties simply because I had a copy of that album.
