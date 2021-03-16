Tonight I have downloaded update KB5000842 for Win 10 20 H2 (64) -seemingly no problems.
This is the second Cum update for 20H2 .
It is described as Cum update Preview for Win 20H2.
Why does the word Preview appear in the update title?
To me the use of the word Preview suggests intended only for Developers/Advanced Testers.
If so why should it appear in Windows Updates -Optional updates.?
I should have thought if Preview was as I mentioned above -it would only be available to those registered for the Windows Insider feature.
Comments please
Neil
