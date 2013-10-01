Results 1 to 2 of 2
    Cool How to stop junk texts?!

    Anyone suggestions as to how to get Vodafone sending junk texts like: Just reply YES before midnight and you'll get 750MB of data to use from 7pm etc
    Thanks
    "Why work on Wednesday and stuff up two good long weekends"
    W10 Home 64-bit,Intel Core i7 @ 3.20GHz,RAM 16GB, ROG STRIX B360-I GAMING (LGA1151),PHL 257E7 (1920x1080@60Hz),4095MB NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti (EVGA), 1TB SSD, 4TB HDD, 4TB USB SSD.
    Default Re: How to stop junk texts?!

    Have a read http://help.vodafone.co.nz/app/answers
     OR opt-out-of-vodafone-marketing-communications
