This is the best video I've seen so far, the Mashhour is one of the biggest suction dredges in the world:
https://youtu.be/jo_57uYfQmc
This is the best video I've seen so far, the Mashhour is one of the biggest suction dredges in the world:
https://youtu.be/jo_57uYfQmc
It's not the least charm of a theory that it is refutable. The hundred-times-refuted theory of "free will" owes its persistence to this charm alone; some one is always appearing who feels himself strong enough to refute it - Friedrich Nietzsche
Bookmarks