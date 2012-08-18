Results 1 to 2 of 2
    cowboy stu
    Jan 2005
    348

    Default Re install win 10

    Hi
    I'm wanting to clean out an unused laptop to give away. The existing user password has been lost so even creating a media tool is an issue.
    Is there a quick way of doing this i.e format C: ?
    Updating win 10 to get current.
    thanks
    wainuitech
    Aug 2007
    Wellington
    28,067

    Default Re: Re install win 10

    Simply download the ISO / Media creation tool on another PC, create either a DVD or USB and boot from that - When it asks where to install it, delete all partitions, and it will install fresh. No need for a Licence key as it was already activated, and will re activate once online.
