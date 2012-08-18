Hi
I'm wanting to clean out an unused laptop to give away. The existing user password has been lost so even creating a media tool is an issue.
Is there a quick way of doing this i.e format C: ?
Updating win 10 to get current.
thanks
Simply download the ISO / Media creation tool on another PC, create either a DVD or USB and boot from that - When it asks where to install it, delete all partitions, and it will install fresh. No need for a Licence key as it was already activated, and will re activate once online.
