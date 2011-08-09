I have a domain name that I send all my emails through, however I received a bounce message last week telling me my email was blocked (sending to a NZ .govt email) by the receiving mail server due to invalid SPF records on my domain.
I did a bit of digging and discovered that a) my domain somehow has 2 SPF records and b) this can render the SPF invalid as mail servers will tend to ignore BOTH
So I think I understand how to combine them, but what I don't understand is how to use the "all" at the end. One of the records has "~all" (a soft fail) and one has "-all" (a fail). If I combine them, which should I use? Or should I be using "+all" instead?
My current SPF records:
Code:
v=spf1 +a +mx +ip4:<ip address 1> +ip4:<ip address 2> -all
I'd appreciate any help on this
Code:
v=spf1 include:hotmail.com ~all
Thanks,
Mike.
Bookmarks