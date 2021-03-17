Using Windows 10 - It takes 20 seconds to boot Google so how can I fix this?
This might have something to do with this (Your device ran into a problem and needs to restart. Were just collecting some error info then we will restart) and this happen 3 or 4 times a day and something 5 minutes it will do the same thing?
To top it off - I get (We recommend viewing this website in Microsoft Edge) and I have both ways I can get Internet sites with Internet explorer and using the star shape icon in edge} So half my sites or on each one and what a mess I have.
Bookmarks