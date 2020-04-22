Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: More Racism.

    B.M.
    Thumbs down More Racism.

    Proposals must be by-Māori and for Māori, aiming to upskill participants and provide meaningful opportunities into employment.

    kenj
    Default Re: More Racism.

    I know racism, both ways, goes on, but, do you just trawl the news to put stuff on here to wind people up?

    Ken
    B.M.
    Default Re: More Racism.

    I know racism, both ways, goes on, but, do you just trawl the news to put stuff on here to wind people up?

    Ken
    Some people like to turn away, not look, and be trampled on.

    I prefer to stand my ground and face any problem head on.

    This is a News Item pointing out that $50m has been set aside which is completely Race Based and has produced sweet FA.

    Skin colour has nothing to do with it because Samoans, Tongans, Fijians, etc. are all excluded too.

    So what say you defend the situation instead of trying to hush the problem up and sweep in under the carpet?

    I look forward to your explanation of the matter.
    psycik
    Default Re: More Racism.

    And? Do you feel butt hurt by it personally?
