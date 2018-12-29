I am usually pretty careful about scanning in everywhere (apart from today when I accidentally left my phone at home - d'oh!) I have a couple of questions:
- Am I the only person who's app seems to take forever to get to the point where I can do a scan? Maybe I just have an old phone (Galaxy A5).
- I have bluetooth enabled as we have been asked to. Does that mean I also have to have the scanner app on all the time as well, or does it all just work automagically in the background?
BTW and slightly OT, but I'm sure I've seen several people just photographing the QR code rather than using the app. I guess they might start to wonder what is happening when they run out of storage.
